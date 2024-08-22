RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pune cops book Ramgiri Maharaj for remarks on Prophet
August 22, 2024  01:28
An FIR was registered in Pune against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, the police said on Wednesday. 

The case was registered at Khadak police station under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by one Shoeb Shaikh, an official said. 

The FIR stated that Maharaj deliberately made objectionable remarks to create a rift in the society and cause riots. 

"We have registered a complaint under sections under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and others," the official said. 

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against the Hindu seer in various cities across Maharashtra. 

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said. 

Amid protests, the seer claimed his remarks concerned the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. -- PTI
