Porsche crash: no bail for teen driver's parents, others

A court in Pune on Thursday rejected the bail applications of six persons including the teen driver's parents in connection with alleged blood-swapping in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche car crash case.





Additional Sessions Judge U M Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.





It is alleged that after the teen driver crashed his car into a motorbike and killed two IT professionals in the wee hours of May 19, his parents and others conspired to replace his blood samples so as to establish that he was not drunk at the time.





The prosecution argued that if given bail, the accused might pressurise the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.





Senior Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said his main argument was that the accused toyed with the judicial system by tampering with evidence. -- PTI

