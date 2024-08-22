RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha govt's 11 guidelines for school safety are...
August 22, 2024  09:06
Strict instructions have been issued for the safety of girl students
Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has issued important instructions to the District Collector of Mumbai Suburban regarding the safety of women and children. 

In a letter, he emphasised the need for all necessary measures to be taken for the safety of women and female students in various schools and colleges in the Mumbai Suburban area to prevent crimes against women and children. 

 Lodha stated that from September 1, self-defence training will be provided to young women in all Industrial Training Institutes across the state and in schools/colleges in the Mumbai Suburban area. 

 In his letter, Minister Lodha stated, "The increasing crimes against women and children are a matter of concern for the government, administration, and our society. The incident that occurred in Badlapur has provided public suggestions for preventive measures. Such incidents are happening due to negligence regarding women's safety. Keeping this in mind, strict instructions should be given to all educational institutions from kindergarten to postgraduate levels in the Mumbai Suburban area. Schools, colleges, and various institutions should also thoroughly verify the staff appointed by them to ensure no untoward incidents occur, and everyone should take precautions!" 

 In his letter, Minister Lodha instructed, "The entire school premises, except for washrooms, should be brought under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Cameras should be installed, and their safety and proper functioning should be regularly checked by beat marshals or patrolling police teams. A female staff member should be permanently assigned to monitor outside the girls' washrooms. It should be strictly enforced that female sanitation workers are responsible for cleaning washrooms meant for underage girls and girls studying in the tenth grade. It should be mandatory to have a female staff member present in buses, taxis, and vans that are used for student transportation. Police verification of the sanitation staff working in schools should be conducted." 

 He further instructed, "Schools should provide self-defence training to girls with the help of local NGOs. In case of an emergency in the school, children/students should be encouraged to report the incident to the 1098 helpline number. Posters regarding this should be displayed in schools. A separate committee of female parents should be established in the school. Monthly meetings of this committee should be held to discuss issues concerning girls. All schools and colleges should be instructed to put up posters in every classroom and on the premises, informing women and girls about using the 181 helpline in emergencies."
