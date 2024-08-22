RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'It's Time Women Said Enough Is Enough'
August 22, 2024  09:49
Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Rajya Sabha MP from the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on August 19 to expedite her assent to the Shakti Bill [Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020], so that it becomes a law.

Chaturvedi explains to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com why she wrote to the President and why she believes that once the Shakti Bill becomes law it may deter rapists from indulging in sexual violence against women.

