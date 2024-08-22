RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindu prayers held on stage at DNC in Chicago
August 22, 2024  11:30
Pic: Reuters/Mike Blake
Pic: Reuters/Mike Blake
As day three of the Democratic National Convention kicked off on Wednesday (local time) in Chicago, Hindu prayers were held on the stage, in a beautiful display at the convention. 

 The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off in Chicago on Monday, one month after Republicans held their convention in Milwaukee. The theme of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future." 

 Former US President Bill Clinton, ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey, and Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz were the key speakers on day three of the Democratic Convention in Chicago. In his Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech on Wednesday (local time), former US President Bill Clinton expressed his support for the Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential election, Kamala Harris, and urged Americans to vote for the "president of joy" for the White House. 

 "From a man who once had the honour to be called in this convention, a man from Hope, we need Kamala Harris - the president of joy - to lead us...So, I'll be doing my part. You do yours," he said during his convention speech. 

 Clinton, who was the 42nd President of the United States further said that he now wants America to be "more inclusive, more future-focused." 
