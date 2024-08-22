RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC to hear Badlapur sex abuse case today
August 22, 2024  09:36
72 people were arrested in connection with the violence in Badlapur
The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. 

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday. The alleged sexual assault of the two kindergarten students by a male attendant had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. 

The authorities on Wednesday suspended internet services in the town. Police said they have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir. 

 The male attendant, who was arrested on August 17, allegedly assaulted the kids in the school's toilet. A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till August 26. 

 The government has ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe into the alleged sexual assault of the KG girl students. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also assured action against the school, adding that the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won't be spared.
