Four booked for molesting woman, assaulting her male friends in Thane
August 22, 2024  10:22
The Thane police have registered a case against four persons for molesting a woman and assaulting her two friends after a minor road accident, an official said on Thursday. 

 The incident took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday when the complainant was travelling in a car with her two male friends.

 Their car accidentally brushed a passerby, after which his friends assaulted the two men in the vehicle. 

When the woman tried to intervene, they pulled her shirt and molested her, the official said, citing the FIR. 

 The four men have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for using criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and furtherance of common intention, the official said, adding that efforts were being made to track them down. PTI
