RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi doctors' indefinite protest enters 11th day
August 22, 2024  10:20
image
The indefinite protest by resident doctors here against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic in a Kolkata hospital entered the 11th day on Thursday despite the Supreme Court requesting protesters to resume work. Patient services in hospitals across Delhi have been severely affected by the protest. 

 Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder case in Kolkata and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals. 

 The 10-member task force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has been asked to submit its interim report within three weeks. However, some doctors' associations expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the task force. 

 "We don't understand the basis for selecting the task force members. There should have been representation from resident doctors, which is what we have been advocating for. 

 "Additionally, there should be representation from professors of government medical colleges as acts of violence are predominantly observed in government hospitals, not in private facilities," an official of the doctors' body said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hard Choice Modi Must Make
Hard Choice Modi Must Make

Modi can abandon the path of Hindutva only at risk to his position within his own fraternity. But if he pursues a hard line, he faces the risk of being hauled up by his coalition-partners. For the first time in a decade, Modi is not in...

'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'

'You have to keep working hard.' 'The universe sees that in you and the higher power puts those opportunities in your way.'

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

You see the Thar is not just a Car.... It is The Thar.

Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes
Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Daniel Hughes for 2025 season

FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet
FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances