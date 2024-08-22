Delhi doctors' indefinite protest enters 11th day





Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder case in Kolkata and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.





The 10-member task force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has been asked to submit its interim report within three weeks. However, some doctors' associations expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the task force.





"We don't understand the basis for selecting the task force members. There should have been representation from resident doctors, which is what we have been advocating for.





"Additionally, there should be representation from professors of government medical colleges as acts of violence are predominantly observed in government hospitals, not in private facilities," an official of the doctors' body said.

The indefinite protest by resident doctors here against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic in a Kolkata hospital entered the 11th day on Thursday despite the Supreme Court requesting protesters to resume work. Patient services in hospitals across Delhi have been severely affected by the protest.