CMO refused Guv's letter on doc rape: Raj Bhavan

Hours after meeting the parents of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sent a confidential letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but it was not received by the Chief Minister's Office, an official in the Raj Bhavan claimed on Thursday.





There was, however, no confirmation regarding this development from the state government.





The Governor wrote the letter after he met the parents of the deceased doctor at their residence in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, he said.





"A confidential letter was sent by a messenger to the CMO last night. But the CMO refused to receive it," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.





The official, however, declined to divulge the content of the letter.





Later on Thursday afternoon, the same letter was emailed to the CMO, he added.







When contacted, a senior official at the CMO declined to comment on the matter.





Bose had paid a visit to the residence of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month and spoke to her parents on Wednesday.





After talking to her parents, the Governor had said, "I will be writing to the chief minister in a closed envelope. They told me certain things confidential."





Bose had spoken to the doctor's parents over the phone twice on Tuesday and assured them of justice.





The body of the post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of the hospital. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in this connection the next day.





The Calcutta high court later transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI. -- PTI



