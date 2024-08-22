RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CBI seeks polygraph test on ex-RG Kar principal
August 22, 2024  19:52
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday sought a polygraph test on former  RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital, officials said.

The CBI took Ghosh and four other doctors, who were on duty on the date of the incident, to a special court for seeking its permission to conduct the lie detection test on them, they said.

The lie detection test can only be done after a permission from the court and the consent of the suspect, they said.

Earlier in the day, the CBI alleged in the Supreme Court that there was an attempt by the local police to cover-up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. -- PTI
