Alliance with Cong final on all 90 J-K seats: NC

Alliance with Cong final on all 90 J-K seats: NCAugust 22, 2024 15:05
Omar Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah and Mallikarjun Kharge
"Alliance is on track and will run smoothly," says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. "Alliance with Congress final on all 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. It's a common programme for NC-Congress in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls to defeat divisive forces in country," says Abdullah.
TOP STORIES
Dabur plans first plant in South India, to invest Rs 400 crore in Tamil Nadu
Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday said it will set up a Rs 400-crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, marking the company's maiden foray into the South. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, Dabur...