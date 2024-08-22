Alliance with Cong final on all 90 J-K seats: NC

Omar Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah and Mallikarjun Kharge

"Alliance is on track and will run smoothly," says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. "Alliance with Congress final on all 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. It's a common programme for NC-Congress in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls to defeat divisive forces in country," says Abdullah.