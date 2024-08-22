Akal Takht, SGPC seek ban on movie 'Emergency'





SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressing a press conference, also sought the registration of an FIR against the Kangana Ranaut, the film's writer, director, producer and lead actor.





Emergency, starring actor-MP Ranaut, is slated to hit the screens next month.





The release of the period political drama has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.





Expressing strong objection, Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, said it is clear from the released excerpts of the film that it has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.





This is a "despicable act" of disrespecting the community by "creating an anti-Sikh narrative about the martyrs of June 1984", he said in a statement.

The Akhal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have demanded an immediate ban on the film, claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs.