RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AIIMS docs call off 11-day strike after SC's appeal
August 22, 2024  16:45
image
After Supreme Court's appeal, health professionals at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi called off their 11-day-long strike and are back on their duties as of Thursday.

In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association made the announcement and said, "In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country."

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, said that health professionals must return to work and that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action against them.

"Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work," the court said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rizwan, Shakeel dominate on Day 2 vs Bangladesh
Rizwan, Shakeel dominate on Day 2 vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel were on the verge of centuries as they steered the home team to 256 for four

Where's Smriti Mandhana Holidaying?
Where's Smriti Mandhana Holidaying?

India's vice-captain is currently soaking up the serene beauty of Interlaken, a picturesque resort town nestled in the heart of Switzerland.

BJP Close To 100 Mark In Rajya Sabha
BJP Close To 100 Mark In Rajya Sabha

The only occasion when the BJP had 100 seats in the Upper House was in 2022.

Meet England's 12th Man: Harry Singh!
Meet England's 12th Man: Harry Singh!

Harry Singh's father, R P Singh Senior, played two ODIs for India in the 1980s.

Hayden backs Pant to shine again in Australia
Hayden backs Pant to shine again in Australia

Rishabh Pant will a key player for India when they travel to Australia for a five-Test series later this year

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances