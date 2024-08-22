RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP launches 'Kejriwal Aayenge' campaign
August 22, 2024  20:45
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday rolled out its 'Kejriwal Aayenge' campaign in the run up to the assembly polls in Delhi next year as it seeks to form the government in the national capital for a third consecutive term. 

Hoardings bearing the 'Kejriwal Aayenge' slogan have also been put up across Delhi.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

There is a lot of sentiment among the people of Delhi and the country about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said AAP national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

"The people of Delhi are eagerly waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to come out of jail. Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has gone, many works in Delhi have stopped. The public is confident that all the stalled works in Delhi will be completed and many problems resolved quickly after his release," he added. 

Pathak said people understood that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre put Kejriwal in jail in a 'false case' only to stop the work in Delhi and 'upset the people'.

By launching the 'Kejriwal Aayenge' campaign, the AAP wants to convey the message that the upcoming assembly elections will be fought with Kejriwal at the centre and, under his leadership, once again the people of Delhi will form an AAP government by giving a huge majority, he said.

"The people of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal and have full faith in his staunch honesty," he added.

Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was recently granted bail in the excise policy case after 17 months in jail.

AAP leaders have expressed hope that Kejriwal would also be granted bail soon.

The party has also coined the slogan 'Sisodia aa gaye hai, Kejriwal aayenge'.  -- PTI
