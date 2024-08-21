RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


WhatsApp introduces username PIN feature to combat spam in latest Beta
August 21, 2024  20:26
In its latest Beta release, WhatsApp is introducing a significant privacy feature designed to address one of the platform's most persistent issues--spam. 

The new feature, available in the beta version 2.24.18.2 for Android, introduces a Username PIN system aimed at improving user security and curbing unwanted messages, according to GSM Arena. 

This new functionality allows WhatsApp users to set a four-digit PIN in addition to their username. 

The PIN serves as an extra layer of security, ensuring that users who have not interacted with you previously cannot send you messages solely by knowing your username. 

This measure is expected to significantly reduce spam and enhance privacy for WhatsApp users, according to GSM Arena. 

"Once implemented, this feature should greatly cut down on spam, which has been a prevalent issue on WhatsApp," said a spokesperson for the company, according to GSM Arena. -- ANI
