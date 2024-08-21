RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP leader chases civic officials with rifle, booked
August 21, 2024  21:25
SP leader Amarnath Maurya/Courtesy Facebook
A Samajwadi Party leader was booked after he was caught in a video chasing a municipality team with a rifle, the police on Wednesday said. 

The incident took place Tuesday when a municipal corporation team visited Vivekananda Park to clean it, the police said. 

An FIR was filed against Amarnath Maurya on the complaint of sub-inspector Kuldeep Upadhyay at Dhoomanganj police station. 

The incident came to light after a video turned up on social media allegedly showing Maurya chasing the team with a rifle. 

According to police, Maurya alleged that the civic authority team was digging up bricks from his land and taking them away, so he went to the park to stop them. 

"When I asked the Nagar Nigam people on what authority they were taking bricks from my land, they had no answer. I have kept a rifle for my safety because my security has been withdrawn by the government," said the politician who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha election on an SP ticket from Phulpur seat. 

Maurya has been booked under Section 132 (assault with intent to obstruct government work) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. -- PTI
