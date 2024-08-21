RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RG Kar vandalism: 3 senior cops suspended
August 21, 2024  10:39
Sections of the hospital were vandalised on Aug 15
Sections of the hospital were vandalised on Aug 15
The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said. 

 A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15. The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility. Three officers have been suspended.

Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector, an official said. Further investigation is underway. The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department on August 9. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Hina's Millet Kheer
Recipe: Hina's Millet Kheer

This delicious bowl of coconut milk kheer is hard to resist.

Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts
Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts

Ola Electric share price strategy: The meteoric rise of Ola Electric share price has left analysts and investors bewildered. Yet, they suggest investors hold on to the stock as it remains a pure "momentum" play. Since its listing on...

'Indian On Moon By 2040'
'Indian On Moon By 2040'

'Our vision for the future includes the creation of an active ecosystem, human space flight, a human space station.'

'16 Years And The Fire Still Burns Bright'
'16 Years And The Fire Still Burns Bright'

Kohli's consistent brilliance and record-breaking feats have earned him a unique standing in the sport. As he continues to evolve as a player, his legacy as one of the greatest batters of all time is already secure.

Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose
Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose

Pant's attempt to emulate the legendary superstar's cool and confident style brought back memories of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's similar pose from 2016.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances