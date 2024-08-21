RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on 2-day J-K visit for assembly polls
August 21, 2024  22:52
image
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory and explore a likely alliance with the National Conference. 

The Congress leaders received a rousing welcome upon their arrival here with party activists and supporters lining up outside the airport. 

The enthusiastic supporters even stopped Gandhi's vehicle on the airport road, causing some anxious moments for the security personnel escorting him. 

The two leaders are visiting the UT for key meetings in connection with the three-phased assembly elections beginning September 18, a senior Congress leader said. 

There were no official meetings scheduled for the two leaders for Wednesday, he said. 

The two leaders will engage in extensive discussions with party leaders and workers of 10 districts of the Kashmir valley on Thursday. 

The meetings will begin at 10 am after which the two are likely to interact with the media in Srinagar. 

They are also likely to meet National Conference leadership to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance, party sources said. 

However, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra said the visit of the two leaders was planned well before the election schedule was announced. 

"This visit has no relation to (discussions on) the alliance." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test: England trail SL by 214 runs on Day one
1st Test: England trail SL by 214 runs on Day one

IMAGES from the Day 1 of the first Test played between England and Sri Lanka in Manchester on Wednesday

CBI quizzes RG Kar ex-principal for 6th day; ED probe sought against him
CBI quizzes RG Kar ex-principal for 6th day; ED probe sought against him

Although no fresh arrests were reported in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation continued with its questioning of top officials of the RG Kar Hospital.

Piyush Goyal on why Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in India
Piyush Goyal on why Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday questioned Amazon's announcement of $1 billion investment in India, saying the US retailer was not doing any great service to the Indian economy but filling up for the losses it...

Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!
Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and within 90 minutes, the channel recorded one million subscribers, an all-time record for the video platform.

Zomato to buy Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz for Rs 2,048 cr
Zomato to buy Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz for Rs 2,048 cr

Online food delivery platform Zomato will acquire Paytm's entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore to strengthen its "going-out" segment in a deal that will help the troubled fintech firm to sharpen its focus on core payments...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances