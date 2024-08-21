Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on 2-day J-K visit for assembly polls





The Congress leaders received a rousing welcome upon their arrival here with party activists and supporters lining up outside the airport.





The enthusiastic supporters even stopped Gandhi's vehicle on the airport road, causing some anxious moments for the security personnel escorting him.





The two leaders are visiting the UT for key meetings in connection with the three-phased assembly elections beginning September 18, a senior Congress leader said.





There were no official meetings scheduled for the two leaders for Wednesday, he said.





The two leaders will engage in extensive discussions with party leaders and workers of 10 districts of the Kashmir valley on Thursday.





The meetings will begin at 10 am after which the two are likely to interact with the media in Srinagar.





They are also likely to meet National Conference leadership to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance, party sources said.





However, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra said the visit of the two leaders was planned well before the election schedule was announced.





"This visit has no relation to (discussions on) the alliance." -- PTI

