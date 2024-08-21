RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Paytm hives off entertainment ticketing biz to Zomato for Rs 2,048 cr
August 21, 2024  21:52
Representational image
Representational image
One 97 Communications Limited, which owns the Paytm brand, on Wednesday said it will sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore. 

Entertainment ticketing business, including movies, sports, and events, will be available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months, it said. 

"One 97 Communications Limited (OCL)...today announced, that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of its entertainment ticketing business that includes movies, sports and events (live performances) ticketing to Zomato Limited," it said. 

The deal, valued at Rs 2,048 crore, underscores the value Paytm has created through its entertainment ticketing business, bringing choice and convenience to millions of Indians with its services and scale, the company said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Bumrah is even better than before'
'Bumrah is even better than before'

Jasprit Bumrah has looked more formidable since making a comeback from a back injury

Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38
Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38

Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.

150 CISF jawans to man Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital
150 CISF jawans to man Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital

A day after the apex court's order, the Union home ministry wrote to the West Bengal chief secretary seeking deployment of the CISF at the state-run hospital.

Saim, Saud rescue Pakistan on Day 1 vs Bangladesh
Saim, Saud rescue Pakistan on Day 1 vs Bangladesh

Pakistan overcame a jittery start on a rain-hit opening day of the first test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel scored fighting half-centuries

Govt asks social media firms to remove Kolkata victim's details
Govt asks social media firms to remove Kolkata victim's details

Seeking prompt removal of identifiable references of the deceased from all social media platforms, the IT ministry warned that failure to comply with the apex court's order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances