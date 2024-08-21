RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pak flag in I-Day drama at MP school; probe ordered
August 21, 2024  23:59
A probe has been initiated into the alleged waving of Pakistani flag during a programme held at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam after the matter was raised by ABVP, an official said on Wednesday. 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest demanding action against the private school, where the Pakistani flag was allegedly used in the Independence Day event, and submitted a memorandum to the district collector. 

District collector Rajesh Batham told PTI the memorandum was forwarded to the police for investigation, and legal steps will be taken based on the probe outcome. 

ABVP activists staged a protest and blocked a road after the video of the purported waving of the Pakistani flag went viral, said ABVP's Ratlam district convenor Satyam Dave. 

Deepak Pant, Director of Time Kids Pre-School, where the incident occurred, said children had staged a drama on the freedom struggle on August 15, also depicted the Partition. 

The flags of India and Pakistan were used in this drama, he said and added that someone shot the video of this scene and made it viral. 

"It was a drama on Independence. I have the script of the story," Pant claimed. -- PTI
