MVA calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24
August 21, 2024  16:27
Protestors occupied rail tracks at Badlapur yesterday
Amid the ongoing protests over the alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls by a school attendant in Maharashtra's Badlapur, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24.

In a meeting that was called for the discussion on seat sharing for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday, the MVA decided to call for a strike over the incident. 

 Speaking on the matter, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "We had come here to discuss seat sharing but then we thought that we would not discuss seat sharing and instead discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident." 

 NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, "Yesterday, FIRs have been filed against 300 people protesting against the Badlapur incident... This is an unconstitutional government... The culprits are increasing and against this Maharashtra Bandh is important." 

 Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also spoke on the matter and said, "We had a meeting today and on August 24 in which we called for Bandh. The Badlapur incident is serious."
