RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Murdered Indian doctors father speaks out: All I can do is...
August 21, 2024  09:03
image
The rape-murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital has caused outrage across India. Here, her father recalls her urge to help others and their struggle to support her studies. Read the report here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Hina's Millet Kheer
Recipe: Hina's Millet Kheer

This delicious bowl of coconut milk kheer is hard to resist.

Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts
Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts

Ola Electric share price strategy: The meteoric rise of Ola Electric share price has left analysts and investors bewildered. Yet, they suggest investors hold on to the stock as it remains a pure "momentum" play. Since its listing on...

'Indian On Moon By 2040'
'Indian On Moon By 2040'

'Our vision for the future includes the creation of an active ecosystem, human space flight, a human space station.'

'16 Years And The Fire Still Burns Bright'
'16 Years And The Fire Still Burns Bright'

Kohli's consistent brilliance and record-breaking feats have earned him a unique standing in the sport. As he continues to evolve as a player, his legacy as one of the greatest batters of all time is already secure.

Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose
Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose

Pant's attempt to emulate the legendary superstar's cool and confident style brought back memories of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's similar pose from 2016.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances