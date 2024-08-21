RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's Ukraine visit is 1st ever for any Indian PM
August 21, 2024  10:13
PM emplanes for Poland
Ahead of his visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. 

Modi embarks on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23. In the first leg of the visit, Modi is travelling to Poland on a two-day visit. From the Polish capital Warsaw, he will travel to Kyiv.

 "From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," Modi said in his departure statement. "I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said. 

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he added. 

 On his visit to Poland, Modi said the country is a "key economic partner" of India in Central Europe. 

 "Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," he said. "I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said.
