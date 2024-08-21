Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of two-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine





Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.





During his stay in Poland, Modi will meet President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.





"My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe," he said.





"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," Modi said in his departure statement earlier on Wednesday.





"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said.





The PM's discussions with the Polish leadership during his two-day visit will allow the two sides to exchange views at the top level on a variety of subjects and it will be a kind of real "useful exchange" of views, Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mohamed Mallick told PTI Videos in Warsaw.





From Warsaw, Modi will travel to Kyiv on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991. -- PTI

