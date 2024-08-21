Maha assault: 'People, not govt, seeking justice'





Sule said that according to the government's data, crime has increased in Maharashtra.





"Crime has increased in Maharashtra and this is not something I am saying but the government data mentions. Be it the Porsche case or drugs in the state. Crime against women has increased a lot in Maharashtra...The issue (Badlapur) incident is sensitive. The way it was ignored is saddening. When the people were on the roads, the government was awakened," she said.





"After the elections (Lok Sabha), the sisters immediately became 'Ladki' (dear) for the government and started giving Rs 1500 for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. I saw on all your channels that a woman said they do not want this government's Rs 1500, we will give them Rs 2000 but keep our sisters safe," the NCP SCP MP added.





Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has arrested more than 40 people and registered an FIR against 300 people following the massive protest over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur that led to stone-pelting, disruption of train services and lathi- charges on Tuesday.





The arrested people will be presented in court on Wednesday. Maharashtra police have also heightened the security at the railway station as police personnel have been deployed at the railway station to ensure no repetition of Tuesday's outbreak. Internet services have been shut down in Badlapur and shops are ordered to remain closed.





DCP, GRP of Railway Police Manoj Patil said that the situation is normal now.





"The situation is normal now. railway movement is also normal. No section has been imposed. Internet services will be suspended for a few days so that rumours do not spread." Manoj Patil said.





On Tuesday, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors gathered at the Badlapur railway station after the demonstrators blocked the railway track, causing a halt in local trains. As protestors blocked the track 12 mail express trains were diverted and 30 local trains were partially cancelled.





However, the railway service, after 10 hours of halt, resumed late at night after the police dispersed the protestors.

