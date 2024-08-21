K'taka guv's security tightened, uses bullet-proof car





The governor has also started using a bullet-proof car since Tuesday morning, the sources said.





"All the governors, by virtue of holding gubernatorial posts, are entitled to Z-plus security. Till now, the governor was not using it because he did not feel the need for it but now his security will be tightened," a source said hinting that Gehlot will be given Z-Plus security.





Major protests had broken out across the state after Gehlot gave permission to investigate and prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment scam.





Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot marches and rallies in all the district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action of the governor and raising slogans against him.





The opposition BJP leaders too staged a demonstration here demanding the chief minister's resignation. -- PTI

