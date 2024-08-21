RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala police notice to Google, Meta over apps, ads linked to fake lotteries
August 21, 2024  18:15
File image
File image
The Kerala police issued a notice to Google to remove apps from its Play Store that are selling fake lotteries online in the name of the lottery run by the state. 

A similar notice was issued to Meta to remove advertisements of such fake lotteries from social media platforms Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram managed by it, the state police media centre said in a release on Wednesday. 

The police took the action after cyber patrolling revealed that 60 fake lottery apps, 25 fake Facebook profiles and 20 websites are connected to the scam, the SPMC release said. 

It said that stringent legal action will be taken against those who are behind the fraud. 

Giving details of the scam, the police said that fake advertisements in the name of 'Kerala Megamillion Lottery' and 'Kerala Summer Season Dhamaka' have been circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram for some time stating that lotteries run by the state government can be bought online. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ATP Slammed Over Sinner's Doping Let-Off
ATP Slammed Over Sinner's Doping Let-Off

'I guess only the top players' images matter. I guess only the independent tribunal's opinion on the top players is taken as sound and right.'

1st Test: England bowlers unleash fury on SL batters
1st Test: England bowlers unleash fury on SL batters

IMAGES from the Day 1 of the first Test played between England and Sri Lanka in Manchester on Wednesday

'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'
'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'

'The die is cast. The wave is for her.' 'We will win this. The numbers are going to be higher than people are saying.' 'It is going to be more closer to Obama's numbers than Biden's numbers.'

Is India's TT dominance finally here?
Is India's TT dominance finally here?

Can see growth, especially in women's table tennis in India: Manika Batra on UTT

Bengal lawmakers have maximum cases of crimes against women
Bengal lawmakers have maximum cases of crimes against women

According to the report, there are 16 sitting MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to rape under Indian Penal Code Section 376, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and can be extend to life imprisonment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances