Kerala police notice to Google, Meta over apps, ads linked to fake lotteries





A similar notice was issued to Meta to remove advertisements of such fake lotteries from social media platforms Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram managed by it, the state police media centre said in a release on Wednesday.





The police took the action after cyber patrolling revealed that 60 fake lottery apps, 25 fake Facebook profiles and 20 websites are connected to the scam, the SPMC release said.





It said that stringent legal action will be taken against those who are behind the fraud.





Giving details of the scam, the police said that fake advertisements in the name of 'Kerala Megamillion Lottery' and 'Kerala Summer Season Dhamaka' have been circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram for some time stating that lotteries run by the state government can be bought online. -- PTI

The Kerala police issued a notice to Google to remove apps from its Play Store that are selling fake lotteries online in the name of the lottery run by the state.