Kerala govt announces Rs 2 cr cash award to hockey stalwart Sreejesh





A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this regard, a CMO statement said.





"P R Sreejesh, who was a member of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be given a cash award of Rs 2 crore," it said.





Hailing from Kerala, Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role as a goalkeeper in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games. -- PTI

