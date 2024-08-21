RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala govt announces Rs 2 cr cash award to hockey stalwart Sreejesh
August 21, 2024  17:12
image
The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 crore cash award for Indian hockey stalwart, PR Sreejesh. 

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this regard, a CMO statement said. 

"P R Sreejesh, who was a member of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be given a cash award of Rs 2 crore," it said. 

Hailing from Kerala, Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role as a goalkeeper in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex gains 102 points in range-bound trade
Sensex gains 102 points in range-bound trade

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Asian Paints, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HCL Technology,...

HC allows gamete extraction from dying husband for wife's ART
HC allows gamete extraction from dying husband for wife's ART

Her lawyers told the court that it was impossible to get informed written consent of the husband and if the matter was delayed any further, the worst may happen.

How India Erred In Its Hasina Gamble
How India Erred In Its Hasina Gamble

New Delhi -- which has had a disastrous neighbourhood policy that has alienated almost all the States with which it has a land or sea border -- seemed to be unwilling over the past years to even consider that its unquestioning support of...

Sharath Kamal reveals plans to stay in TT, but not as a player
Sharath Kamal reveals plans to stay in TT, but not as a player

TT ace Sharath Kamal eyes administrative role while charting 'roadmap' ahead

EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw
EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw

Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya enjoyed their first-ever live English Premier League match as Arsenal faced Wolves at the Emirates stadium.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances