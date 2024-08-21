RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Install CCTV cameras in one month: Govt fiat to schools after Badlapur incident
August 21, 2024  23:10
File image
Following the incident of sexual abuse at a school in Badlapur, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a directive to all the schools in the state to install CCTV cameras on their premises within a month. 

The failure to comply with the order may result in severe consequences such as revocation of the permission to operate, said the order issued by school education minister Deepak Kesarkar. 

Protests have broken out in many parts of the state following the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur near Mumbai. 

A school attendant was arrested in the case. 

"All private schools in the state are required to comply with new guidelines from the department, mandating the installation of CCTV cameras at appropriate locations within school premises. Failure to comply may result in actions such as withholding financial grants or revocation of the school's operating permit," the order said. 

Installation of a comprehensive CCTV camera network is a proactive measure to enhance the safety and security of students, teachers and staff, it said. 

The school education department has also permitted the use of five per cent of the funds allocated for schools in the District Planning and Development Council to establish CCTV camera networks in state-run and aided schools. 

Further, the CCTV footage should be examined at least three times a week, and it would be the principal's responsibility to contact police if any concerning incident is captured by the cameras, the order said. -- PTI
