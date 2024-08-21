RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF fighter aircraft drops 'air store' near Pokhran, nobody hurt
August 21, 2024  16:24
An object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday. The incident occurred in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property, authorities said.

 "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today," the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted on 'X'. 

 The IAF said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. It, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the "air store". 

 Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal said some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around. PTI
