First Enigma live concert in India to be held in Bengaluru in October
August 21, 2024  19:30
Representational image
Fans of Enigma in India can now listen to the Iconic new age and world beat musical project, known for Gregorian chants-infused music, in India. 

The first ever performance here is scheduled to be performed at Jayamahal Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on October 5. 

"This will be the first live performance of the band in India. It will feature the original voices of Enigma -- Andru Donalds, Angel X, and Fox Lima --along with a symphony orchestra, and a live ensemble of musicians and dancers," said Hitesh Mittal, who co-founded the Indian Artists Collective, a platform bringing Indian and global artists perform live. 

Founded in 1980's by a German producer Michael Cretu, Enigma has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of music styles, Gregorian chanting, ethnic psalms, church bells, organs and similar instruments, creating very specific, atmospheric, and sometimes even psychedelic sounds, said Chintan Chinnappa, the other partner of TIAC. According to him, the project had achieved iconic status without ever embarking on a live tour. "So, we are honored to bring Enigma for the first time on tour, that too in India, and give Enigma fans a thrilling music experience,' added Mittal.
