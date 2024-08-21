RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't defend accused in Maha abuse case: Bar association
August 21, 2024  20:02
Protesters at Badlapur railway station to protest abuse of schoolgirls/ANI Photo
The Kalyan Bar Association in the district on Wednesday appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the Badlapur sexual abuse case. 

A notice put up at the bar association office said the residents of Badlapur town had appealed lawyers not to defend the accused, and the bar association decided to respond positively. 

Massive protests broke out in Badlapur, 53 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday after a school attendant was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two kindergarten girls. 

A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till August 26. -- PTI
