RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doctor's murder: Sourav Ganguly joins candlelight protest
August 21, 2024  23:30
image
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday participated in a candlelight protest in Kolkata demanding justice for the doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a state-run hospital in the city earlier this month. 

His wife, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly and daughter Sana, accompanied him in the rally taken out in the evening in Behala area where they reside. 

Ganguly, who did not speak to the media, was seen lighting candles after finishing the rally. 

"We are protesting against the rape. It's not only West Bengal. Every day we get news that someone or the other from somewhere is getting raped and that is not good news. We need a safe society for every individual," Dona said. 

Her daughter Sana said, "In our society, we all are equal. The protests must go on. She (the victim) must get justice." 

Ganguly, also a former Indian cricket board president, led the march in which several students participated. 

Ganguly was supposed to participate in a rally organised by sportspersons from the city. 

However, he could not since he did not get permission from the administration. 

The body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. 

The police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit credits 'three pillars' for India's WC T20 win
Rohit credits 'three pillars' for India's WC T20 win

Under Rohit's leadership, India triumphed in the ICC showpiece in June beating South Africa in the final but he gave credit to people behind the scenes for orchestrating the success.

1st Test: England trail SL by 214 runs on Day one
1st Test: England trail SL by 214 runs on Day one

IMAGES from the Day 1 of the first Test played between England and Sri Lanka in Manchester on Wednesday

CBI quizzes RG Kar ex-principal for 6th day; ED probe sought against him
CBI quizzes RG Kar ex-principal for 6th day; ED probe sought against him

Although no fresh arrests were reported in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation continued with its questioning of top officials of the RG Kar Hospital.

Piyush Goyal on why Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in India
Piyush Goyal on why Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday questioned Amazon's announcement of $1 billion investment in India, saying the US retailer was not doing any great service to the Indian economy but filling up for the losses it...

Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!
Ronaldo's new YouTube channel breaks the internet!

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and within 90 minutes, the channel recorded one million subscribers, an all-time record for the video platform.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances