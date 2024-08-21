Doctor's murder: Sourav Ganguly joins candlelight protest





His wife, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly and daughter Sana, accompanied him in the rally taken out in the evening in Behala area where they reside.





Ganguly, who did not speak to the media, was seen lighting candles after finishing the rally.





"We are protesting against the rape. It's not only West Bengal. Every day we get news that someone or the other from somewhere is getting raped and that is not good news. We need a safe society for every individual," Dona said.





Her daughter Sana said, "In our society, we all are equal. The protests must go on. She (the victim) must get justice."





Ganguly, also a former Indian cricket board president, led the march in which several students participated.





Ganguly was supposed to participate in a rally organised by sportspersons from the city.





However, he could not since he did not get permission from the administration.





The body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.





The police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection. -- PTI

