Doc's death caused by strangulation, smothering: Autopsy
August 21, 2024  00:34
Lawyers of the Kolkata high court protest against doctor's murder/ANI Photo
The post-mortem examination report of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, revealed that her death was primarily due to "manual strangulation associated with smothering". 

It also found that the "manner of death" is "homicidal." 

The report of the autopsy conducted on the victim on the evening of August 9 also mentioned that the doctor had 16 external and nine internal injury marks. 

"There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia '" the possibility of sexual assault," the report also stated. 

Out of the 16 external injuries, there were abrasions on her cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms and knees, it said adding that there were injuries to her private parts. 

The report, which specified "all injuries are antemortem, listed nine internal wounds, including those in the muscles of the scalp, neck and other parts of the body. 

PTI earlier reported that the post-mortem report indicated the involvement of multiple people behind the death of the post-graduate trainee whose body was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital on August 9. -- PTI
