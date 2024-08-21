RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dabholkar's kin in HC against acquittal of 3 accused
August 21, 2024  18:44
Dr Narendra Dabholkar/Courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook
The family of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar has approached the Bombay high court challenging a sessions court judgment acquitting three persons in the case. 

The appeal filed by Dabholkar's daughter Mukta Dabholkar also challenged the judgment by which two other accused, who were convicted in the case, were acquitted of the offence of criminal conspiracy and for commission of terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. 

Mukta Dabholkar in the appeal filed through advocate Abhay Nevagi said the killing of her father was a "well-planned murder and involved a larger conspiracy." 

The plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan which issued notice to all the accused and the prosecuting agency -- Central Bureau of Investigation. 

The court posted the matter for hearing on September 23. 

In her appeal, Mukta Dabholkar said the sessions court had failed to appreciate the fact that the convicted individuals in the case were members of the right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha and that even the three acquitted persons were also associated with the outfit. -- PTI
