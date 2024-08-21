CISF asked to take over security of RG Kar Hospital





The directions from the ministry of home affairs came on the directions of the Supreme Court.





A CISF team, led by a DIG rank officer, Wednesday morning surveyed the hospital where a 31-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month.





The force will also secure the residents hostel.





An armed team of the paramilitary force will be deployed soon.





The medic's body was found in a bloodied state in the hospital's seminar room on the morning of August 9.





A civic volunteer, who was an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested the next day in connection with case.





The incident has since rocked medical services across the country, with hundreds of doctors on strike under different banners demanding safety of medics through a central law.





The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors. -- PTI

