Centre accords Z-plus security cover to Sharad Pawar





The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra.





A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.





A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar.





The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.





A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said.





The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X. -- PTI

The Centre on Wednesday accorded the highest category of armed VIP security cover -- Z-plus -- to Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar, official sources said.