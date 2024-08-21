Centre accords Z-plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

Centre accords Z-plus security cover to Sharad PawarAugust 21, 2024 22:19
The Centre on Wednesday accorded the highest category of armed VIP security cover -- Z-plus -- to Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar, official sources said.
The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra.
A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.
A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar.
The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.
A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said.
The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X. -- PTI
