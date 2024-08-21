CCI passive as Adani built monopolies: Cong





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly raised concerns that the proposed Reliance-Disney merger could stifle competition.





"It is a good time to reflect on how the CCI should have also had the courage to address how the non-biological PM's other favourite business conglomerate is acquiring companies and reducing competition across various industries," he said in a post on X.





"The CCI is legally required to approve mergers and acquisitions that exceed a certain threshold. Yet, all acquisitions by the Adani Group have been approved, even as the company builds monopolies in sectors like ports, airports, power, and cement -- industries at high risk of market failure and anti-competitive practices -- often through threats and intimidation that have the backing of the powers-that-be," he alleged.





In recent years, the CCI has not hesitated to impose penalties on both domestic and global firms for alleged abuse of dominance, Ramesh said. "Yet, a five-fold increase in User Development Fees (UDF) paid by passengers at Lucknow and Mangalore airports has been allowed by the Union government. These airports were among the six awarded to Adani after rules were altered to favour the company, despite objections from the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance," he said.





Similarly, electricity prices in states like Haryana, Jharkhand, and Gujarat have risen sharply thanks to the Adani conglomerate's policies and actions, Ramesh claimed.

