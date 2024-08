As PM heads to Poland, Indian faves are dosa and...

More than 45 Indian restaurants are offering a variety of traditional Indian food across Poland, with the capital Warsaw City having at least a dozen of them, as per the listing of the Embassy of India in Warsaw.





India and Indian food are the talk of the town yet again as Warsaw is excited to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive here for his two-day visit on Wednesday. This will be the first official visit of an Indian prime minister to this country in 45 years.





According to Indian restaurant owners, Polish people have developed a liking not just for Indian cuisine but also for its rich culture. "I really like Dosa. The best Dosa in Warsaw is in India Gate (restaurant), and it really feels like (those) in South India. I have travelled many times to Chennai and Kerala and actually, the food here definitely tastes like that," said Anna Maria Rozek, a Polish national, told PTI Videos.





Chandu, the owner of India Gate food chain, said, "The food is really tasty here ... Indian food with a lot of spices. Every item has a different taste. They (the Polish people) love butter chicken, mango lassi. They love Indian food and Indian people also. The Polish people also love Indian culture and Indian movies are also doing well in Poland nowadays, he said. Not just in the capital Warsaw, but Indian restaurants are popular in cities such as Krakow and Wroclaw, offering a variety of options to satisfy the curiosity and cravings of foodies in this eastern European country."





Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora in Poland's capital is excited about Modi's visit. Indians, especially students, expressed their delight as they got set to welcome the prime minister. Gaurav Singh, President of the Indian Students Union, Poland, said: There is a sense of excitement among the people here, especially the young people, the students. The number of Indians is slowly increasing here and a major chunk is that of the students.

