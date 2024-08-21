Amit Shah to chair meetings on anti-Maoist ops during Chhattisgarh visit





Shah will arrive in Raipur late in the evening on August 23 and return to Delhi on the evening of August 25, an official of the Press Information Bureau here said.





The Union minister will visit the ashram of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya in Champaran town of Raipur district on the morning of August 24.





Later, he will chair a meeting of chief secretaries and director generals of police of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states on interstate coordination in New Delhi.





He will then chair a meeting on security and development in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas of the state.





Next day, Shah will inaugurate an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Raipur at 10:30 am and chair a review meeting there, the official said.





Thereafter, the Union minister who also handles the cooperation portfolio will chair a meeting on the expansion of the cooperative sector in Chhattisgarh. -- PTI

