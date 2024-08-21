Akola molestations: Principal says, 'unaware'





He said that 4-5 girls said that they were harassed.





The development comes just days after Badlapur sexual abuse case. "There was a program in the school yesterday...After the program was over the teacher went to meet the students of class 7-8. Some 4-5 girls said that they were harassed, then we came to know about this, until then we were not aware of any such thing," the Principal of the school said.





Earlier today the police said that a school teacher was arrested in Maharashtra's Akola district on charges of molestation following complaints from six school girls.





The incident came to light after schoolgirls filed a complaint about the teacher who has been identified as Pramod Manohar Sardar. Police have recorded the statements of the victim girls. The accused was arrested on Tuesday evening. Superintendent of Police Akolka Bachchan Singh told ANI, "Akola Police received a complaint of molestation of six school girls by Pramod Manohar Sardar, a teacher of the Zilla Parishad School in Kajikhed.





Police immediately arrested the accused teacher and recorded the statements of the victim girls."





"Cases under sections 74 and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act were registered," SP Singh added.

Following the arrest of a teacher for the alleged harassment of students in Akola, the principal of the school, Ravindra Samdur on Wednesday said that they were not aware of the incident until the teachers met the students after a programme of the school was over.