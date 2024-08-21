RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


72 held in Badlapur after violence over sex assault
August 21, 2024  16:04
Protestors occupied rail tracks yesterday
Internet services at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district were suspended on Wednesday a day after a massive protest over alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, and 72 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence during the stir, officials said. 

 At least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway cops were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest on Tuesday, they said. Police have been deployed in large numbers across Badlapur to maintain law and order, and the situation in the town is back to normal. 

Entire Badlapur town virtually came to a standstill on Tuesday after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks at the station and stormed the school building, where sexual abuse of two girls by the school sweeper took place last week. 

 The protesters hurled stones at police personnel and vandalised the school building during the protest. The police cane-charged the protesters to disperse them and clear the tracks for train movement. 

 Talking to PTI, DCP Sudhakar Pathare said on Wednesday that internet services in the town have been suspended in the wake of the protest and subsequent violence.

 "The internet services will be restored after taking a review of the situation in the town," he said. Most schools in the town remained shut on Wednesday, local people said.
