2 cops of ex-CM Champai Soren's escort team die in J'khand accident
August 21, 2024  17:04
Two policemen who were part of the escort team of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren died, and four others were injured, in a road accident at Seraikela-Kharswan district, officials said on Wednesday. 

The team was returning after dropping Soren at his native village Jhilingora in the district when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Mudia Chowk on Seraikela-Kandra Road around 1.30 am, they said. 

Four other members of the unit suffered minor injuries and were administered first aid, a police officer said. 

In a post on X, Soren condoled the deaths. 

"Late last night, while returning from my residence, one of the vehicles in the convoy met with an accident, resulting in the untimely death of the driver and a security personnel. 

"May God grant peace to their souls and give strength to their families to bear this loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," the former CM wrote in Hindi. -- PTI
