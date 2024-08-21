13 killed in Andhra pharma unit fire, 33 hurt





Harrowing scenes unfolded at the SEZ where the fire ripped through the pharma company. Injured workers with torn clothes and bleeding injuries were seen being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.





The fire broke out at 2:15 pm at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district. The company, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients commenced production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore.





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to use air ambulance services, if needed, to shift the injured persons for better treatment from the accident spot.





The CM, who is scheduled to visit the multi-product special economic zone where the accident occurred, observed that air ambulance services could be used to shift patients either to Visakhapatnam or Hyderabad for better medical care.





"The CM instructed officials to use air ambulance services to shift the injured persons, if needed. He also directed the health secretary to immediately visit the accident spot," said an official press release.





The CM will visit the accident site on Thursday to call on the families of the deceased persons and also meet those who were seriously injured. -- PTI

