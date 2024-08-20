Woman IPS officer to probe girls' abuse: Fadnavis





Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Fadnavis said the state government has appointed Arti Singh, an inspector general-rank Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, to conduct the inquiry.





"It will be our endeavour to inquire into the incident at the earliest. We want to file the chargesheet in this case as soon as possible and place the matter before a fast-track court for hearing," he said.





"Our police department will make complete efforts to get such a barbaric and inhuman act punished immediately," the deputy chief minister added.





He slammed the Nationalist Congress Party's working president, Supriya Sule, and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly politicising the issue. -- PTI

