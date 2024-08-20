RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman IPS officer to probe girls' abuse: Fadnavis
August 20, 2024  18:06
Protest at railway station in Badlapur, near Mumbai/ANI on X
Protest at railway station in Badlapur, near Mumbai/ANI on X
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said an inquiry led by a woman IPS officer has been ordered into an incident of alleged abuse of two school girls in Badlapur in Thane district.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Fadnavis said the state government has appointed Arti Singh, an inspector general-rank Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, to conduct the inquiry.

"It will be our endeavour to inquire into the incident at the earliest. We want to file the chargesheet in this case as soon as possible and place the matter before a fast-track court for hearing," he said.

"Our police department will make complete efforts to get such a barbaric and inhuman act punished immediately," the deputy chief minister added.

He slammed the Nationalist Congress Party's working president, Supriya Sule, and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly politicising the issue. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I Want To Win Gold'
'I Want To Win Gold'

Sumit, along with Bhagyashree Jadhav (shot put, F34 category) will be Indian flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games to be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Kolkata rape: SC questions Bengal govt over FIR delay, raps police
Kolkata rape: SC questions Bengal govt over FIR delay, raps police

Terming the rape and murder case of a medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as horrific, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over delay in filing first information report (FIR) in...

Should Staines murder case convict be released early, SC asks Odisha
Should Staines murder case convict be released early, SC asks Odisha

Singh has sought the application of a more liberal remission policy to ensure his premature release from a prison in the state where he is lodged for more than 24 years.

'Would be cool to be part of an Olympics'
'Would be cool to be part of an Olympics'

With the T20 format set to be played at the LA 28 Olympics, Smith sees himself playing the shortest format of cricket in the next four years.

Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?
Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?

Vinesh Phogat is reportedly weighing a potential leap into politics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances