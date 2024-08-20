RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP court orders arrest of AAP's Sanjay Singh
August 20, 2024  21:17
AAP MP Sanjay Singh/File image
AAP MP Sanjay Singh/File image
A Sultanpur court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday took strong objection to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh not appearing in a two-decade-old case and ordered police to arrest and produce him on August 28. 

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday. 

The accused however did not appear before the court. 

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer said. 

Madan Singh, appearing for the six accused, said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, with a hearing set for August 22. 

The case goes back to June 19, 2001, when a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda over poor power supply. 

Sanjay Singh, along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh, and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it. 

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Angry Young Men Review: Seeking Salim-Javed
Angry Young Men Review: Seeking Salim-Javed

Angry Young Men gloats in Salim-Javed's well-known attributes yet never gains access into the process or passion behind one of Indian cinema's greatest chemistries at work, observes Sukanya Verma.

Women's T20 World Cup moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest
Women's T20 World Cup moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest

The ICC on Tuesday said the Women's T20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevailing unrest in Bangladesh

SC questions HC order in Congress's tax case
SC questions HC order in Congress's tax case

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh, which issued notice on the plea of the Congress against the March 13 high court order, however, said the ITAT can proceed on the political party's appeal.

'Don't give up': Manu Bhaker's message to students
'Don't give up': Manu Bhaker's message to students

Urging young students to take up sports as career options, Manu emphasised on "dreaming big" and "hard work".

Maha kids' abuse: Protestors storm school, bring trains to halt
Maha kids' abuse: Protestors storm school, bring trains to halt

The protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent on Tuesday as the angry agitators vandalised the school and also indulged in stone-pelting at the local...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances