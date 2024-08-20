Train services beyond Ambernath suspended

Train services beyond Ambernath suspendedAugust 20, 2024 15:34
Protestors at Badlapur station
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila says, "The Central Railways traffic was affected since 10 am today morning as the agitators have occupied the railway tracks at the Badlapur railway station. We have been able to run trains only from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus up to Ambernath and the services between Ambernath and Karjat are completely suspended. Long-distance train services of mail express trains are being run via diverted routes. We request the agitators to kindly help out central railway and all the commuters who have been stranded for quite some duration now and to restore the normal movement of central railway."
