Sex abuse of kids case to be fast-tracked: Shinde





The case will be fast-tracked and a special public prosecutor will be appointed, Shinde said on Tuesday as the incident fuelled massive protests by parents who came on tracks at Badlapur station and blocked local trains.





"I have spoken to the Thane Commissioner of Police. The accused has been arrested. I have asked the case to be fast-tracked and book the accused under the charges of attempt to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.





The Chief Minister warned of legal action if the management of the school is found negligent or complicit, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated. Shinde appealed to demonstrating parents to exercise restraint as the rail blockade was hampering the functioning of local trains.





Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years.





As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident.





Shinde underlined the need for immediate and effective action to address and prevent such incidents in the future. He has instructed the Thane police commissioner to ensure the case is handled with utmost urgency and efficiency.





Additionally, the chief minister has called for a review to confirm whether Sakhi Savitri committees, which are designed to support and safeguard students, have been established in schools, the CMO stated.





During a meeting with Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Shinde proposed several measures aimed at improving school safety and preventing future abuse like the installation of complaint boxes in every school, enhancing scrutiny of school staff who frequently interact with students, including the background checks, and establishing safe reporting mechanisms for students.

