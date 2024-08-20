Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails

Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emailsAugust 20, 2024 14:10
Representational image
Several hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch searches on their premises, officials said.
A call was received at 1.04 pm from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1.07 pm in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said. Further details are awaited.
TOP STORIES
NRI deposits see nearly $4 billion inflows in April-June FY25: RBI data
Overseas Indians deposited around $4 billion in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes in April - June FY25, up 79 per cent over the amount deposited in these schemes in the same period last year, data released by the Reserve Bank of...
HC to treat Swamy's plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship as PIL
The Delhi high court on Tuesday said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea, seeking directions to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to decide his representation seeking cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship, be...