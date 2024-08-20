Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails





A call was received at 1.04 pm from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1.07 pm in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said. Further details are awaited.

